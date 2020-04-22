Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering A QB High In NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be considering taking a quarterback high in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dallas has Dak Prescott at the quarterback position, but the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on a longterm contract. Prescott is currently scheduled to play under the franchise tag in 2020.

It would be surprising if the Cowboys were unable to come to terms on a deal with Prescott, but it looks like they’re at least preparing for that possibility.

ESPN Cowboys insider Ed Werder reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys will consider drafting a quarterback in Round 2 or Round 3 on Friday.

Dallas has been linked to former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who could be an option in the second round. Hurts had a sensational senior season after transferring out of Alabama.

Prescott, meanwhile, is reportedly set to make $31.4 million with the franchise tag in 2020. He’s believed to be a seeking a longterm deal worth $35 million-plus per season.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to come to terms on a new deal, otherwise he’ll play under the franchise tag.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night at 8 p.m. E.T.