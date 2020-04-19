Cowboys Rumored To Be Targeting 1 Player In The NFL Draft

It’s always interesting to see who the Dallas Cowboys take in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Co. consistently have one of the most-entertaining war rooms in the NFL. That “war room” will look a little different this year, as it’ll just be Jerry and Stephen Jones at their homes, but perhaps that’ll be more entertaining.

The Cowboys have a couple of different needs in the NFL Draft this year. Dallas could use help in the secondary, with its pass rush and at the center position in the wake of Travis Frederick’s retirement, among other things.

According to the latest reports, though, Dallas is rumored to be targeting a defensive lineman out of the Big Ten.

ESPN reports that the Cowboys “have done a ton of recon work” on Penn State pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos.

Imo not enough people are talking about Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos. Could be picked around Jags 20 pick. pic.twitter.com/nIo60TXtaZ — Another Jags Podcast (@AnotherJagsPod) April 19, 2020

The Cowboys have prioritized the pass rush in the high rounds of the NFL Draft a lot in recent years, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Dallas go with the Penn State standout.

The Jones’ have been known to surprise, though, so who knows what will happen.

The NFL Draft’s first round will begin on Thursday night.