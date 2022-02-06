The Spun

Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering 2 Major Cuts

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The 2022 offseason is shaping up to be a pretty massive one for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing finish to the 2021-22 season. Dallas won the NFC East and earned the No. 3 seed in the conference. However, Jerry Jones’ team was taken down by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

While the Cowboys are bringing back head coach Mike McCarthy, there could be some other big changes in Dallas this offseason.

There’s speculation that the Cowboys could have two major roster cuts this offseason in wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

“Feels like this is where things are heading. Stephen sounded like he was laying the foundation for it this week, and a number of people connected to the decisions are anticipating it to come to fruition. Both players are still stars and wouldn’t be unemployed for very long,” Bobby Belt tweeted.

It would be pretty surprising to see the Cowboys part ways with Cooper and Lawrence this offseason, but they do carry big cap numbers heading into the 2022 season.

