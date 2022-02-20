Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering 2 Surprising Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be considering two surprising roster cuts this offseason.

Dallas is up against the salary cap, though some contract restructuring should be able to take care of that. However, some believe that the Cowboys could cut ties with two of their best players.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence are two players whose future in Dallas might be up in the air.

Cowboys fans are trying to make sense of it.

Confused by the talk of Dallas releasing two of their star players? @KDDrummondNFL dives in with some possible explanations to try and understand why it may happen, beyond just the money factor. https://t.co/t0o9u9ktiZ — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) February 20, 2022

From Cowboys Wire:

Sure, it will be great if you can be competitive and make the playoffs in what will likely be another year of dominating NFC East opponents, but no real measures will be made to fortify strengths. In that mindset, getting ahead of moving on from Cooper and Lawrence makes a ton of sense. If the team is greasing the track for a smooth Sean Payton landing, getting rid of high salaries in 2022 to create ridiculous 2023 cap space seems like the long-term move. This only works if neither player are in the club’s long term plans and it’s easier to see that as the explanation than anything else.

That seems unlikely, though. The Cowboys are coming off an NFC East championship season. Dallas disappointed in the playoffs, but should be able to contend again in 2022.

Still, don’t be surprised if a major roster move or two is made.

Cowboys fans have made it clear that they want both Cooper and Lawrence to return. The team also has some big free agency decisions to make in Michael Gallup and Randy Gregory, among others.

It’s shaping up to be an eventful offseason in Dallas.