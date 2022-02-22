Cowboys Safety Reacts To Dan Quinn’s 2022 Return

For a while it was looking like the Dallas Cowboys could lose both of their coordinators this offseason. But in a turn of events, both Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore returned to the Star in Frisco to serve in their previous roles.

When it comes to the former, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse opened up about what it meant for Dallas’ D to keep Quinn in the building.

“Getting Dan Quinn back was a huge win, and it was much-needed just to try your best to keep this group together,” Kearse told 105.3 “The Fan” via Jon Machota. “Because the strides we made in Year 1, it can give us a lot of upside going into Year 2, with guys being together.”

Kearse and the rest of the Cowboys defense are hoping that continuity can help the team get over the hump in 2022. In one short year, Dan Quinn turned around one of the worst statistical defenses in the NFL. One of the major reasons the ‘Boys went 12-5 and captured an NFC East title.

With a ton of young talent, headlined by rookie standout Micah Parsons and All-Pro corner Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys have all the pieces in place on defense to contend.

However, it remains to be seen if the Cowboys aging offense and head leadership on the sideline can do enough to secure that elusive Super Bowl ring that Jerry Jones has been lusting for since the mid-90s.