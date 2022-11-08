Cowboys Send Clear Message About Mike McCarthy's Return To Green Bay

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy is set to coach in a very special game on Sunday.

McCarthy, who's the current head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, is going to return to Green Bay for the first time since he was let go in December of 2018. He was fired after the Packers dropped to 4-7-1 overall.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse was asked about this upcoming matchup with McCarthy at the helm and said that the players really want to win this one for him.

"We want to get this one for our head coach being that he was there for some years, won a championship there, and just going out here taking care of business for him, that’s enough motivation for us to go out there and do something," Kearse said.

The Cowboys will be taking on a very fragile Packers team. It's a team that's lost five in a row after starting out the season at 3-1.

On the other side, the Cowboys are 6-2 and are two games back of the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.