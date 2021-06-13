The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position.

Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets.

Jerry Jones’ team recently made a move to help bolster some wide receiver depth heading into training camp.

According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed wide receiver Reggie Davis. The 25-year-old wide receiver has been in the NFL since 2017. Davis, who went undrafted out of Georgia in 2017, has spent time with the Falcons, Browns, Eagles, Bears and Cowboys.

Davis has yet to catch a pass in an NFL game.

As part of the Davis signing, the Cowboys have released another wide receiver. Dallas has waived Stephen Guidry, who was signed by the franchise in 2020. However, Guidry opted out of the 2020 season.

The Cowboys should have one of the league’s top passing attacks in 2021, thanks to the return of quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I’ve buried the injury,” Prescott said on Wednesday. “Honestly, guys, you know me, from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life, I’ve buried it mentally. And I think you guys and a lot of people around have to help me in burying it as well as we move forward.”