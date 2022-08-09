Cowboys Signing New Kicker: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have been struggling to find their starting kicker for the 2022 season.

According to a new report from Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken, the team is bringing in a new kicker for competition. Dallas signed veteran kicker Brett Maher to compete with Lirim Hajrullahu.

"Cowboys are signing kicker Brett Maher following today’s workout, two people familiar with decision said," Gehlken reported. "Rookie Jonathan Garibay is being waived. Lirim Hajrullahu on field now. He’ll be team’s only kicker in practice today. New kicker competition: Hajrullahu vs. Maher."

Fans aren't thrilled with the latest addition.

"Maybe there are 2 different Brett Maher’s and this is the better one? Maybe?" one fan questioned.

"I am starting to think there are less kickers in the world than quarterbacks. Imagine things getting so bad that you bring back someone that you released after they went 66%," another fan said.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made it clear he wasn't happy with the way the kicker competition was going.

“These two are competing for a job,” McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “At some point they got to start getting comfortable and making kicks more consistently. That is just stating the facts. At the end of the day, the rope is here. Someone has to grab it.”

Dallas then brought in four kickers and Maher won the competition. Now he'll compete to be the Cowboys starting kicker for the second time.