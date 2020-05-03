Cowboys Source Has 1-Word Response To Dak Prescott Speculation

A Dallas Cowboys source had a one-word response to the speculation about Dak Prescott following Saturday night’s signing of Andy Dalton.

The Cowboys signed the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback to a one-year contract on Saturday night. Dalton, who was released by the Bengals, will serve as Prescott’s backup.

Some, though – including former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant – think the Dalton signing is a message for Prescott. The former Mississippi State quarterback has yet to agree to a longterm extension with the Cowboys. Prescott is currently slated to play under the franchise tag in 2020.

“Nothing against Andy Dalton because I think he’s a great player..but the cowboys are extremely out of line…” Bryant tweeted. “Pay Dak… I watched the cowboys pay Tony Twice once without a winning rec… I guess the cowboys viewing the QB position a plug in piece because of the dominant offense.”

A Cowboys source told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that the signing has “zero” to do with Prescott’s future.

How much does the Andy Dalton signing have to do with Dak Prescott’s unsigned franchise tender? Said one source: “Zero.” The #Cowboys think Dalton will be great for the QB room. Not often a QB like that is available in May. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 3, 2020

The Cowboys have signed veteran backups several times over the years, including when Tony Romo was playing. Dallas brought in Brad Johnson, Jon Kita, Matt Cassel and Mark Sanchez, among others.

It’s fair to wonder about Prescott’s future with the Cowboys, but it doesn’t have much to do with Andy Dalton.