Cowboys Star Admits He Likely Won't Play Week 1

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys look destined to be down one of their top wideouts heading into the regular season.

Michael Gallup was placed on the PUP list on Wednesday as he's still working his way back from a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in the Cowboys' second-to-last game of the 2021 regular season.

Gallup spoke to the media on Thursday about the chances of him playing in Week 1 and said it's not going to happen.

“It’s not a reasonable possibility," Gallup said.

Gallup is expected to return at some point during the season, but it may not be until Week 3 or Week 4.

The Cowboys should be able to get through their first few games without him if they have to. They have CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz back in the fold, plus they signed James Washington in free agency and selected Jalen Tolbert in this year's NFL Draft.

Dallas will open its season on Sept. 11 against Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football.