Cowboys Star Blasts Referees Following Sunday’s Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

While the Cowboys didn’t play their best, especially on offense, one of the team’s star players felt the refs were at least partially to blame.

Dallas was on the receiving end of some key penalties, along with a possible missed fumble call, but the Cowboys won’t be getting much sympathy from the NFL world.

Still, Cowboys star Randy Gregory isn’t happy.

“We had a few mental errors. I don’t know about the offense, but I know for the defense, even myself, we had a few mental errors. Playing against the refs again, like usual. It seems like an every week occurrence. We just have to tune that out and just deal with it,” Gregory told the media on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys dropped to 11-5 with the loss on Sunday, while the Cardinals improved to 11-5 with the win.

We could get a Dallas vs. Arizona rematch in the playoffs.