Cowboys Star Did Not Practice Wednesday Afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys lost an overtime stunner to the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field.

After taking a 28-14 lead, the Cowboys eventually fell by a final score of 31-28. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the loss wasn't the only bad news the team suffered on Sunday.

Star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence reportedly suffered a foot injury during the game. He was forced to miss practice on Wednesday as a result.

"Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence did not practice with a foot injury, per practice report. Technically team did a walkthrough but his health is equivalent to a non-participant," Cowboys reporter Jori Epstein said on Twitter.

It's unclear how serious the injury is, but it's not a good sign that he wasn't able to practice in any capacity today.

Cowboys fans will be waiting to see Thursday's practice report to see if Lawrence takes a step in the right direction.