Cowboys Star Has Clarified His Opinion On Brittney Griner

On Thursday, Brittney Griner was sent back to the United States as part of a prisoner swap with the Russian government.

The deal was a one-for-one swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The Biden Administration reportedly pushed for the deal to include American prisoner Paul Whelan, but the Russians refused.

Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, is still imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of espionage.

After this news broke, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons shared this tweet:

"Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah," he wrote.

After receiving backlash for this comment, Parsons has since clarified his message.

My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.

Just spoke to some people that I respect and trust. I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served. For that I apologize. Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true then the best outcome was accomplished. I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, made a promise to continue fighting to free other wrongfully convicted Americans abroad — including Whelan.