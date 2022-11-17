Cowboys Star Injured His Foot Against The Packers

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for one of their most important weeks of the year with games on Sunday and Thanksgiving coming up in the next seven days. One of their most important players will be nursing an injury in that span.

Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence was limited in practice today with a foot injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that he suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Fortunately, McCarthy appears optimistic that Lawrence's injury won't keep him off the field. He anticipates Lawrence playing in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Lawrence is tied for second on the team in sacks with 5.0, behind only all-world linebacker Micah Parsons. He's first or second in almost all major defensive categories - first in fumble recoveries, first in forced fumbles, second in QB hits and second in tackles for loss.

DeMarcus Lawrence is currently on pace for 9-10 sacks this season - his most since making the Pro Bowl with 10.5 in 2018. He's already exceeded his totals from last season, when he missed 10 games.

Lawrence and Micah Parsons are one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL when healthy and are a big reason the team is fifth in points allowed this season.

Will Lawrence be healthy enough to play against the Vikings on Sunday?