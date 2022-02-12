Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Thinks 1 Penalty Should Be Reviewable

Cowboys edge-rusher Micah Parsons thinks the NFL should take full advantage of the league’s replay-review system.

In an interview on PFT Live, Parsons revealed he believes the NFL should use replay review on roughing the passer calls.

“I think some of these flags that they throw should be reviewable. I hate that that’s not reviewable,” Parsons said, via Pro Football Talk. “Because those cost games.”

Parsons added that he never has the intention of playing dirty. But clean hits are often deemed dirty by officials, especially in recent years.

“I will never play dirty. That’s not part of my game. I hate dirty players,” Parsons added.

The only issue with Micah Parsons’ thoughts are there are already too many reviews in football. At the same time, officiating is as bad as it’s ever been. The NFL has to find a middle.

The NFL has ensured quarterbacks are protected, but it’s gone to the extreme as of late. Defensive players have to use the upmost caution when entering the pocket. There’s no doubt refs are more than ready to throw a flag.

Parsons’ latest comments are something the NFL should consider. But the league has to find a way not to interrupt the proper flow of the game.