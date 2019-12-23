Cowboys Star Appears To Question Coaching After Loss To Eagles

One of the Dallas Cowboys’ top offensive players appeared to question the coaching following Sunday night’s critical NFC East loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amari Cooper, who was largely held in check on Sunday, didn’t seem to agree with the offensive strategy in Sunday’s loss at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Cowboys’ wide receiver, who was on the sideline for Dallas’ final offensive play, thought Dallas could have done more in the passing game.

“I feel like the go ball was a good route to run tonight and we didn’t really get to it,” Cooper said.

Amari Cooper seemed to question the coaching staff for his ineffectiveness. When I asked his explanation, Cooper talked about all the short routes he ran and then said, “I feel like the go ball was a good route to run tonight and we didn’t really get to it.’’ — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 23, 2019

Cooper wasn’t just blaming the coaches, though.

The Cowboys’ wide receiver said he played a bad game, too.

“I know I didn’t play my best game at all. It was terrible. When you play important games like this, everybody has to bring their A-game if we really want to win, and I don’t think we did that tonight,” he said.

Amari Cooper: "I know I didn't play my best game at all. It was terrible. When you play important games like this, everybody has to bring their A-game if we really want to win, and I don't think we did that tonight." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2019

The Cowboys fell to 7-8 on the season with Sunday’s loss. Dallas now needs Philadelphia to lose to the Giants in Week 17.