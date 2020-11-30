Cowboys Star Has Message For Dez Bryant Ahead Of Matchup

The matchup between the Cowboys and Ravens next Monday will also be a matchup of former teammates.

Former Dallas star wide receiver Dez Bryant announced that he officially signed to Baltimore’s 53-man roster on Saturday. The 32 year old signed with the Ravens practice squad in late October after a three-year hiatus from football.

Cowboys star linebacker Jaylon Smith is excited to play against his old teammate. The four-year pro out of Notre Dame says he views Bryant as an older brother.

“I need a jersey. I need his jersey,” Smith told reporters on Monday. “I look up to him. He’s like a big brother to me. …I can’t wait to hit him.”

Smith and Bryant had just two years of overlap in their times with the Cowboys, but that was apparently enough to make an impact on the young defender. Bryant was released by the Cowboys’ front office after the 2017 season. Smith was taken in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The All-Pro wideout suffered a dramatic fall from grace — going from one of the leagues top receivers to a player unable to secure a roster spot. Bryant’s official signing with the Ravens is just another step forward in his incredible comeback story.

Though he’s only reeled in four catches for 28 yards in his first two games with Baltimore, just being back on an NFL field is a huge win for Bryant.

Friends, fans and former teammates like Smith are no doubt thrilled by his return to the game.

Dallas and Baltimore will face of at 5:00 p.m. E.T. next Monday on FOX.