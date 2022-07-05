Cowboys Star Reacts To Death Of His College Teammate

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is in mourning after the tragic death of former Boise State teammate Greg Grimes.

Grimes was reportedly killed as a shooting broke out outside of a Sacramento night club in the early hours of July 4.

Taking to Twitter, Lawrence released a statement on the passing of his college mentor.

"We lost my brother Greg Grimes this past weekend to an act of senseless gun violence," the two-time Pro Bowler said. "My family and I hurt for his family and son Ace, for his friends & former teammates, & especially for the young men he no longer gets to mentor like he mentored me when I got to Boise."

Grimes played for the Broncos from 2008-2012.

After his playing days, he returned to his native Sacramento to work as an assistant football coach at Inderkum High School. Serving as a "great role model" in the words of his friends, family and co-workers.

Greg Grimes was just 31-years-old.