Cowboys Star Reacts To Death Of His College Teammate
Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is in mourning after the tragic death of former Boise State teammate Greg Grimes.
Grimes was reportedly killed as a shooting broke out outside of a Sacramento night club in the early hours of July 4.
Taking to Twitter, Lawrence released a statement on the passing of his college mentor.
"We lost my brother Greg Grimes this past weekend to an act of senseless gun violence," the two-time Pro Bowler said. "My family and I hurt for his family and son Ace, for his friends & former teammates, & especially for the young men he no longer gets to mentor like he mentored me when I got to Boise."
Grimes played for the Broncos from 2008-2012.
After his playing days, he returned to his native Sacramento to work as an assistant football coach at Inderkum High School. Serving as a "great role model" in the words of his friends, family and co-workers.
Greg Grimes was just 31-years-old.