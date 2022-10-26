Cowboys Star Reportedly Expected To Miss Sunday's Game

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to miss Sunday's Week 8 contest with a torn MCL and a thigh bruise, per team insider Clarence Hill Jr.

Elliott suffered these injuries during the Cowboys' Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions.

An MRI revealed that Elliott suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain. Head coach Mike McCarthy has not yet ruled his running back out for this weekend's matchup against the Chicago Bears, but things aren't looking promising.

Elliott was held out of practice on Wednesday and spent the entire session with the Cowboys' rehab group.

“Trying to get stiffness out and get with training staff and seeing where it can get. I don’t know right now,” Elliott said when asked if he'll play this weekend. “We still have a lot of time before Sunday. Just focused on getting on getting this knee as healthy as I can.”

With the Cowboys' bye week hitting in Week 9, it wouldn't be a surprise if Elliott sat out this week and took advantage of some extra recovery time.