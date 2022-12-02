Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Names NFL's Best Corner
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the best defensive backs in the league.
To be one of the best — you have to believe you are the best. When asked on Friday which corner holds the No. 1 spot in the NFL, Diggs gave an unsurprising answer.
“I just would never put another corner in front of me. I wouldn’t say another corner is better than me," he said, per team insider Jon Machota.
Diggs has 13 passes defended and three interceptions so far this season. In a breakout second season last year, the 24-year-old DB logged a league-high 11 interceptions and 21 passes defended — earning his first Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors.
Diggs did not practice on Thursday due to an illness. That being said, he's expected to take the field for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.