Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Names NFL's Best Corner

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the best defensive backs in the league.

To be one of the best — you have to believe you are the best. When asked on Friday which corner holds the No. 1 spot in the NFL, Diggs gave an unsurprising answer.

“I just would never put another corner in front of me. I wouldn’t say another corner is better than me," he said, per team insider Jon Machota.

Diggs has 13 passes defended and three interceptions so far this season. In a breakout second season last year, the 24-year-old DB logged a league-high 11 interceptions and 21 passes defended — earning his first Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Diggs did not practice on Thursday due to an illness. That being said, he's expected to take the field for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.