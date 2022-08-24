Cowboys Star Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb Back At Practice

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is expected to be active for Tuesday's Dallas Cowboys night practice.

The up-and-coming WR1 has been inactive since suffering a foot injury away from the team last week.

Head coach Mike McCarthy says Lamb will be active for at least some portions of tonight's practice, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

There's been very little detail provided on the cause of Lamb's injury, except for the fact that it's a cut that required stitches to repair.

The return of Lamb will provide a much needed boost to a wide receiver unit plagued by preseason injury issues. On top of the departure of former WR1 Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, James Washington and Noah Brown are all dealing with injuries of their own.

Lamb is coming off a 2021 season that saw him log 1,102 yards and six touchdowns on 79 receptions. As the clear alpha in the Cowboys receiving room, he'll look to notch even better stats this coming season.