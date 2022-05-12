Cowboys Thanksgiving Opponent Leaks: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Fans of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Football Team 56-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day matchup for the 2022 NFL season has been leaked ahead of tonight's full schedule release.

According to NFL insider Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the Cowboys will welcome the New York Giants into AT&T Stadium for a holiday battle on November 24.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this scheduling news.

"Yikes. Pray for my family. I’m giving my stepdad hell this day," one fan wrote.

"Let’s goooo makes this holiday 10x better," another added.

The last time these two division rivals faced off in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day was a matchup in 1992. The Cowboys claimed victory in that game with a 30-3 blowout win.

The Cowboys have lost each of their previous three Thanksgiving matchups. That being said, they've also taken down the Giants in nine of their last 10 meetings.

Two weeks before this game, the Cowboys will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 10.

The rest of the Cowboys' official slate of games will be announced during the NFL's 2022 schedule release at 8 p.m. ET tonight.