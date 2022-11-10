Cowboys Tight End Missed Practice On Thursday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys were without one of their tight ends on Thursday.

Jake Ferguson was out of practice due to an illness. It could be the flu after head coach Mike McCarthy said that there was a bug going around the team.

Two practice squad receivers missed practice but they were back a week later.

Ferguson has appeared in five games for the Cowboys this season, totaling nine receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. He's currently the backup to star tight end Dalton Schultz.

He's a former fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and played his collegiate career at Wisconsin.

The Cowboys will obviously be hoping that he's good to go for Sunday's big game at Lambeau against the Green Bay Packers. A win would get them to 7-2 overall as they try and stay in contention for the NFC East title.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.