The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Tight End Reacts To Texas Transgender Child News

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz on the field.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz spoke out on social media following Wednesday’s news regarding transgender children in the state of Texas.

According to reports, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for children.

The Washington Post had more:

In a letter Tuesday to the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services, Abbott cited an opinion issued Friday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) stating that certain gender-affirming treatments for transgender children — including gender reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications — “can legally constitute child abuse under several provisions” of state law.

Abbott wrote that the protective services agency “is responsible for protecting children from abuse,” adding in a tweet Tuesday that the agency will “refer for prosecution any such abuse.”

Some notable athletes have reacted on Twitter to the news, including Schultz, who had a blunt message for his followers.

If you think anything about what the POS @GregAbbott_TX is doing about Trans kids in Texas is ok or justified, please unfollow me,” the Cowboys tight end tweeted.

Schultz, 25, is coming off his best season as a pro. He’s set to hit free agency this offseason.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.