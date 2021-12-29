Cowboys Tight End Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Teammates

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL teams with legitimate hopes for a deep postseason run.

But with New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon, another spike of positive COVID-19 tests could pose issues through the final few weeks of the NFL season.

Addressing this potential issue, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz gave a blunt message to his teammates.

“Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday, per NFL insider Ed Werder.

Schultz has emerged as a reliable target for Dak Prescott in the passing game. Over the last two games, the former fourth-round pick has logged 16 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Like every team around the league, the Cowboys have dealt with some COVID-19 issues in recent weeks. Defensive tackle Trysten Hill and cornerback Jourdan Lewis each missed Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team after testing positive for the virus last week.

At 11-4 on the year, the Cowboys have clinched their first NFC East title since 2018. With matchups against the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles to close out the regular season, the Dallas squad will hope for a healthy and successful postseason run.