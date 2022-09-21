Cowboys Tight End Uses 1 Word To Describe Cooper Rush

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush looked sharp in relief of Dak Prescott this past week, and has the rest of the team buzzing over how good he's been playing.

For one Cowboys player, there's only one word that can adequately describe Rush: Swagger. Tight end Jake Ferguson told reporters this week that Rush looks the part at all times, and it rubs off on the other players.

"Swagger isn’t always outgoing and loud and crazy," Jake said. "Sometimes... you’ve almost got to look a little bit. He’s definitely got it and it’s infectious. Kind of makes me want to not talk as much."

Rush has pretty good reason to feel so confident right now. He's 2-0 as a starter since last year, with over 60-percent of his passes completed and three touchdowns in those two wins.

More importantly, Cooper Rush's strong play against the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals this past week gave Cowboys fans the confidence that they won't have too steep of a hill to climb in getting into the playoffs when Dak Prescott finally returns from his injury.

That's good news for the Cowboys because Rush will most likely start at least two more games before Dak is healthy enough to return to the team. It might even wind up being longer.

One thing is for sure: The better Rush plays right now, the better of a case he's going to make for getting a permanent starting job with another team at season's end, or maybe even in the middle of the season if someone gets desperate.

Will Cooper Rush lead the Cowboys to another victory against the Giants this Monday?