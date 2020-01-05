Breaking: The Cowboys Have Told Jason Garrett He’s Out

Jason Garrett’s future with the Dallas Cowboys is reportedly no longer in limbo. Jerry Jones has reportedly informed Garrett of his decision.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reports that Garrett is officially – finally – out as the Cowboys’ head coach. He will not return in 2020.

The Cowboys have reportedly interviewed two head coaching candidates already, but have yet to officially announce any decision on Garrett.

Glazer is now reporting that the decision to move on from Garrett is official.

“The Dallas Cowboys have informed Jason Garrett he is out as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. It’s official now. Dallas Cowboys have moved on from Jason Garrett as their head coach,” he reports.

Breaking News from @JayGlazer: The Cowboys have officially informed Jason Garrett he is out as head coach. pic.twitter.com/DRJiTuNHoB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2020

The Cowboys reportedly interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis this weekend.

Glazer reported earlier Sunday that the interview with McCarthy went “really well” and, as of this morning, he was still in Dallas.

The Cowboys are reportedly focused on coaches with NFL head coaching experience at the moment. The coaching search should speed up in the week to come now that Garrett is officially done, per Glazer.