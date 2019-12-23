3 Coaches The Cowboys Will Target If Jason Garrett Is Fired

The Jason Garrett era appears to be coming to an end in Dallas. The Cowboys will fail to make the playoffs this year, barring a win over the Redskins and an Eagles’ loss to the Giants in Week 17.

Jerry Jones has been patient with this coaching staff, but there’s no way he retains Garrett without a playoff appearance. So, the Cowboys will be looking for a new head coach in 2020.

Who will the Cowboys target?

Here are three head coaches Dallas will target in 2020.

Urban Meyer

The former Ohio State head coach might be target No. 1 for Jerry Jones. Meyer has never coached in the NFL, but he could be exactly what Jones is looking for.

Meyer admitted to Colin Cowherd this year that he would have to listen to the Cowboys if they came calling.

“That’s the New York Yankees, that’s the Dallas Cowboys, that’s the one. Great city, you got Dak Prescott, you got Zeke Elliott, you got a loaded team, and I can’t speak for [Lincoln Riley] obviously—I hate to even speculate—because I don’t know him, that’s really not fair, but to me, that’s the one job in professional football that you kind of say, ‘I gotta go do that.’”

Meyer then said he would consider an offer if he got one.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” he said. “That one? Yes.”

Lincoln Riley

Riley is the coach who’s most been linked to the Cowboys job since Jason Garrett was placed on the hot seat. The Oklahoma head coach is an offensive genius and has helped produce three elite QBs in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

Former Cowboys defender Marcus Spears does not see Riley’s buyout at Oklahoma being an issue, either.

“Not a chance in hell. $4.6 million to Jerry Jones is a part of doing business … there’s a history of Oklahoma’s head coach coming to Dallas. It’s right down the street, number one. It’s relatable to Dallas Cowboy fans. You got a lot of Sooners that translate to Dallas Cowboys fans. And now you have an offensive mind like Lincoln Riley who everybody’s enamored with the way he calls plays, and the trends of the NFL and what Dallas is trying to do with all this offensive talent. It just makes total sense,” he said.

Josh McDaniels

McDaniels, the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, walked away from the Colts’ head coaching job a couple of years ago. Would he finally make the jump if Dallas came calling?

According to Bleacher Report, McDaniels is one of Jones’ top two candidates.

Second, there is increasing belief around the league that owner Jerry Jones is focusing on two primary candidates as replacements—former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

***

We’ll likely learn more about the Cowboys’ incoming head coaching search soon. Dallas will end its regular season against Washington next weekend.