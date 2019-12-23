ESPN Host Calls For The Cowboys To Hire Urban Meyer

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, meaning their playoff hopes are officially on life support. Unless Dallas can beat Washington and have Philadelphia lose to the New York Giants, it will not be qualifying for the postseason.

As you’d imagine, Dallas head coach Jason Garrett’s seat is as hot as can be right now. If the Cowboys don’t make the playoffs, it seems like a lock that he won’t be retained as coach next season.

Dozens of names have been floated for Jerry Jones’ next hire. One has been former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

After Sunday’s loss, one ESPN host has had enough. Will Cain, who contributes to a number of shows for the network, wants the franchise to go out and hire Meyer.

Cain thinks the team needs leadership above all else. He implied that that’s where Meyer thrives.

I don’t want scheme, I want competency. I don’t want genius, I want leadership. I want Urban Meyer. — Will Cain (@willcain) December 22, 2019

Meyer stepped down from his job with the Buckeyes after last season. While he’s maintained that he’s done coaching, many believe the right opportunity would pull him out of retirement.

If Dallas is eliminated next week, it should be a fascinating coaching search. Jones will have a big decision on his hands.