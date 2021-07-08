Cowboys Could Reportedly Cut Veteran Free Agent

With NFL training camp approaching in a couple of weeks, it’s going to be a very eventful time for roster movement across the league.

ESPN outlined some potential veteran roster cuts, suggesting the Dallas Cowboys could part ways with a free agent pickup.

Jayron Kearse, 27, signed a free agent deal with the Cowboys this offseason. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and the 2020 season with the Lions and the Ravens.

According to ESPN, Kearse is a potential roster cut in Dallas.

The Cowboys do not have a lot of veterans in danger for the traditional reasons, like money, age or draft resources at that spot. So it comes down to Kearse or Darian Thompson, though both could make the final roster. Thompson started seven games last year and is a core special teamer. Kearse, who is guaranteed just $137,500 on the one-year deal he signed, can do the same. It could come down to the development of sixth-round pick Israel Mukuamu. If he shows he can make the transition from college corner to safety, then Kearse and Thompson will be in a battle. Thompson’s time with the current staff gives him the slightest edge.

The Cowboys’ defense was a major liability in 2020, though the franchise has made several changes this offseason.

Signing Kearse was one of those changes, though it’s possible he won’t be part of any improvements in 2021.

The Cowboys will open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 9 against the Buccaneers.