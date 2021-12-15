Cowboys Veteran Shares Telling Admission On Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons has stunned the NFL world with his rookie performance so far.

Through 13 games this year, the Cowboys’ No. 12 overall draft pick has logged 12.0 sacks, 27 QB hits, 17 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles — putting himself in position to possibly become the first and only rookie Defensive Player of the Year since Lawrence Taylor in 1981.

Parsons’ versatility on the defensive side of the football has set himself apart from the league’s other elite defenders. As Dallas has dealt with multiple injuries on the defensive front throughout the year, the rookie out of Penn State has been asked to fill a variety of roles.

Veteran safety Jayron Kearse noted this astounding versatility on Wednesday — comparing Parsons to some of the NFL’s elite talent at both the linebacker and edge rush positions.

“I’ve never seen a rookie perform how (Micah Parsons) has performed,” Kearse said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota. “… It’s just crazy that he can get off the ball and play just as good as a Bobby Wagner or he can get on the line and be just as good as a T.J. Watt. You don’t see that from a lot of people.”

With 12.0 sacks through 13 games, Parsons is on pace to set the all-time rookie record (since sacks became and official stat in 1982). The record is currently held by Kearse’s uncle, Jevon Kearse (14.5).