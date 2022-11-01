Cowboys Were Reportedly Close To Significant Deadline Trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys were quiet during Tuesday's NFL trade deadline but they almost weren't.

According to Ed Werner, the Cowboys were reportedly discussing a trade involving Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

A deal was discussed until the final minutes of the deadline before the two sides couldn't agree on draft pick compensation and the $18 million guaranteed salary that Cooks has.

Cooks had been on the market for the last several weeks since the Texans are currently well below .500. He's a player that could've made a contender like the Cowboys even better on offense.

So far this season, Cooks has 32 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers come after he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season.

A top-three receiving group of Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, and Brandin Cooks would've been scary, but the Cowboys will have to roll with what they have for the remainder of this season.