Cowboys Wide Receiver Admits He Couldn’t See The Ball

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas CowboysARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

When Jerry Jones built his billion dollar playpen in Arlington, there were very few flaws. One of them, however, is the sunlight that can shoot onto the field at times as the sun sets over the Lone Star State. On Sunday, that flaw bit Jones’ Cowboys.

Late in the second quarter, Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson was blinded by the sunlight causing him to miss out on a possible third-down conversion.

“It’s one of those things you can’t do anything about,” Wilson said after the game. “I turned around and couldn’t see Dak or the ball.”

While not Wilson’s fault, it just added to the series of miscues leading to Dallas’ Wild Card loss.

The Cowboys looked unready from the jump. As the 49ers punched the Dallas D in the mouth to start the game, marching down the field for a touchdown on their very first drive.

Not to mention the folly of a finish on the final drive that included a QB draw call with no timeouts. Which didn’t allow the Cowboys to get to the line in time to spike the ball at the 20 and give the offense one last chance to pull out a win.

