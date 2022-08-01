Cowboys Wide Receiver Carted Off Practice Field Monday

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Newly-acquired Cowboys wideout James Washington wasn't able to leave the practice field under his own power on Monday.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Washington injured his right leg during a one-on-one drill and wasn't able to put any weight on it after attempting to walk it off.

He'd later be carted off by the Cowboys training staff.

Wide receiver is a position that Dallas can ill-afford an injury at.

After losing leading receiver Amari Cooper via trade this offseason, and with Michael Gallup still recovering from a torn ACL, the Cowboys were looking to James Washington to fill the Week 1 starting job.

Hopefully, the injury isn't a serious one. But you never want to see the cart come out for a player.

After four seasons in Pittsburgh, Washington signed with the Cowboys on a one-year "prove it" deal for worth less than $1.2 million.