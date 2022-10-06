Cowboys Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb Missed Practice Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had to miss practice on Thursday.

Lamb spoke to the media after the session was over and confirmed that he was dealing with a groin injury. That said, he thinks he's fine and that it's nothing to worry about.

This is an injury that just popped up today. He didn't have the groin issue during practice on Wednesday.

Since Lamb said he's fine, it's highly likely that he'll either be "limited" or "full" for Friday's practice session.

He's played in all four games for the Cowboys and has compiled 23 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys will need him if they want to win on Sunday. They're set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a game that promises to have a lot of fireworks.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.