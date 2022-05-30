Cowboys Wide Receiver Getting First-Team Reps This Week

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Now that the Cowboys are without Amari Cooper, they really need a wide receiver to step up in his absence. It appears a potential replacement option is emerging.

Per a report, the Cowboys' fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is getting first-team reps this week. That player just so happens to be wideout Simi Fehoko.

Fehoko is getting first-team reps across from CeeDee Lamb. If he impresses, he could be a starter by the time the 2022 season rolls around.

“Being the bigger, taller and I guess heavier receiver to be able to have that blend of speed I feel like adding that with learning from the route runner from [Noah Brown] or CeeDee, I feel like it’s only just going to get better,” Fehoko said, via the team’s website. “I feel like that is something I bring to the table.”

Fehoko already has a strong relationship with Dak Prescott. He stayed in Dallas this off-season to workout with the veteran quarterback.

With a year of experience under his belt and now getting first-team reps, Fehoko could be in line for a breakout season.

The Cowboys open the 2022 campaign on Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.