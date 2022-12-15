Cowboys Wide Receiver Reacts To Team Signing T.Y. Hilton

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys added a wide receiver earlier this week and no, it wasn't Odell Beckham Jr.

The team announced the signing of veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton. This will be the first time that Hilton is on a team in about a year.

He'll join a receiving core that has Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, and James Washington fully healthy. Lamb in particular is pretty stoked about Hilton joining the squad.

"I don't know how long he's been (doing it) but I remember watching him with the Colts, bombing, taking a lot of things up top. I kind of want him to bring that here and if I can pick his mind, I most definitely will," Lamb said.

Lamb has a great memory because Hilton was a WR1 when he was with the Colts. During a stretch from 2013-18, Hilton finished with over 1,000 receiving yards in every season but one.

He has the ability to take the top off a defense when he's at full speed and can also make contested catches.

Hilton could play as soon as this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Cowboys try and get to 11-3 overall. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.