Cowboys Wide Receiver Received Special Text Message After Win

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

T.Y. Hilton got a text message from a special someone on Saturday evening.

Hilton, who recently signed with the Dallas Cowboys, got a text from former quarterback Andrew Luck after the Cowboys defeated the Eagles 40-34. Hilton was the one who made the play of the game in the fourth quarter when he caught a pass on 3rd & 30.

"Man, I’m so proud,” Luck said in the text. “I’m so happy to see you back out there playing.”

Hilton then went into more detail about it:

"He always wanted me to get back out there & play. So it was funny to get a text from him & we just kind of chatted," Hilton told the media.

Hilton's catch went for 52 yards and it helped the Cowboys tie up the game later on in that drive.

He'll hope to keep making that kind of impact heading into January as the Cowboys have championship aspirations this season.