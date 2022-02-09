Cowboys Wide Receiver Set To Undergo Surgery Thursday

A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is set to undergo surgery on Thursday.

Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL injury on a touchdown catch late in the regular season. The Cowboys wide receiver has waited quite a while before undergoing surgery, though.

The soon-to-be free agent wide receiver will be undergoing surgery on his torn ACL injury on Thursday, per reports.

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup will undergo surgery tomorrow as he continues to recover from a torn ACL injury suffered in Week 17, per source. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 9, 2022

Gallup, 25, had 35 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns during the 2021 season. He dealt with multiple injuries over the course of the season, including a calf strain at the start of the year.

When healthy, Gallup has proven to be a very reliable No. 2 or No. 3 option for a skilled passing attack.

It will be interesting to see how Gallup’s injury and recovery impact his free agency.