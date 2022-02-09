Cowboys Wide Receiver Set To Undergo Surgery Thursday

The Spun

A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is set to undergo surgery on Thursday.

Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL injury on a touchdown catch late in the regular season. The Cowboys wide receiver has waited quite a while before undergoing surgery, though.

The soon-to-be free agent wide receiver will be undergoing surgery on his torn ACL injury on Thursday, per reports.

Gallup, 25, had 35 catches for 442 yards and two touchdowns during the 2021 season. He dealt with multiple injuries over the course of the season, including a calf strain at the start of the year.

When healthy, Gallup has proven to be a very reliable No. 2 or No. 3 option for a skilled passing attack.

It will be interesting to see how Gallup’s injury and recovery impact his free agency.

