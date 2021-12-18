The Spun

Cowboys Will Be Without 2 Defensive Tackles This Weekend

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are the most recent team to suffer some Week 15 losses at the hands the NFL’s COVID-19 outbreak.

On Saturday, just one day before Dallas squares off against the New York Giants, defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.

Odighizuwa, a third-round draft pick out of UCLA, has logged 30 tackles and 2.0 sacks through 13 games in his rookie season.

Hill returned to action in Week 10 after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in 2020. Through four games this year, the third-year defender has collected nine tackles.

Odighizuwa and Hill are the 21st and 22nd Cowboys to be placed on the COVID-19 list this year. The most recent before these two was wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who was placed on the list Monday and cleared on Friday.

Hopefully these two cases are not indicative of a further outbreak within the Dallas organization.

The Cowboys will face of against the Giants tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

