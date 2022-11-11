Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday.

Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team.

Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making his way to Seattle midway through the 2021 season. He spent time on and off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad roster earlier this year.

Eason stepped in during a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, completing three of five passes for 59 yards and one interception in his first action of the year. He has 84 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions through two career game appearances.

Cooper Rush stepped in as the Cowboys' starter when Dak Prescott was injured earlier this year. The team also has QB Will Grier as a reserve option.

The Cowboys will face off against the Green Bay Packers in a Week 10 matchup on Sunday.