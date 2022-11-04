Cowboys Writer: Eagles Are Living On "Borrowed Time"

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs toward the end zone in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With their win over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 on the season for the first time in franchise history. But for one Dallas Cowboys writer, the Eagles' unbeaten start appears to be a mirage.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, longtime Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. declared that the Eagles are "living on borrowed time" and are not the best team in the NFL. He declared that the NFC is wide open and that the Eagles are "no juggernaut."

"The Eagles are still undefeated. But they are no juggernaut. They are living on borrowed time. They are not the best team in the NFL, despite their record. The NFC is wide open. That's a fact. Argue with your momma," Hill wrote.

Philadelphia certain showed a few flaws in their 29-17 win over the lowly Houston Texans. But undefeated is still undefeated and thus far nobody has been able to figure out how to beat them.

Fans on Twitter were having a nice laugh with how much coping Hill was having though.

"Dang you want them to argue with they momma at breakfast?" Robert Griffin III replied.

"Hey man it’s way too early for this," ESPN's Booger McFarland said.

"Why you bringing my momma into this?" Cedric Goldman of the Austin American-Statesman asked.

Do you agree with Clarence Hill Jr? Are the Eagles on "borrowed time?"