Coy Gibbs' Final Words About His Son Are Heartbreaking

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates with his father, Coy Gibbs and mother, Heather Gibbs in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Coy Gibbs sudden and tragic death just hour removed from watching his son take the Xfinity Series championship is one of the saddest stories you'll come across.

Befittingly, his last words public words were about Ty and how proud he was of his son's ability to push through the controversy and win the checkered flag.

"I’ve always got his back as a father," Gibbs said. "Obviously, it’s heartbreaking to go through tough stuff. It’s actually more heartbreaking to watch him go through it. I don’t give a rip. I’m old and don’t care.… To see your kid hurting, he knows he screwed up and to go through all that is tough. It’s tough as a parent for sure."

"Watching it today was- just to see his determination and I think he's got skills and he's determined, it definitely made me proud. My wife and I, we were both proud because he's just hammered down and did his job and if he wants to do this for a living he's got to learn how to do that."

Gibbs, the son of former NFL coach Joe Gibbs and co-owner of the Gibbs Racing team, passed away in his sleep on Sunday.

He was 49-years-old.