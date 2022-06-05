Crazy Record Set In NCAA Baseball Tournament On Sunday

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

If you were looking purely at the score of today's baseball game between Oklahoma State and Missouri State you might think they were playing football.

On Sunday the Cowboys topped the Bears in a 29-15 rout. In the process, the two teams made history.

With 44 combined runs scored, it was the highest-scoring game in NCAA Baseball Tournament history. Oklahoma State in particular has been on a tear in this NCAA Tournament.

They scored 10 runs in their first meeting against Missouri State last week and 12 runs in their loss to Arkansas in the regional.

But while the final score was more reminiscent of a football game than a baseball game, that comparison may be a lot more on the money than you might think.

As a ton of fans have pointed out in the comments, Oklahoma State and Missouri State actually met on the football field during the 2021 regular season. Oklahoma State's football team went on to beat their FCS counterparts 23-16 - scoring five points LESS between the two of them than the baseball teams.

Unfortunately for Missouri State, their loss this time knocks them out of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. As for Oklahoma State, they move on to face Arkansas in the Regional Final - a rematch of their 20-12 loss.

Will the next game be even more high-scoring than this one?