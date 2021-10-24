Crazy Weather Could Reportedly Be Coming For NFL Games

NFL fans attending games on the West Coast this weekend might want to bring a rain coat (or two) to the stadium.

According to reports, something called a “bomb cyclone” could impact West Coast NFL games on Sunday afternoon and Monday night.

Pro Football Talk had more:

Something called a “bomb cyclone” (meteorologists are the original click-baiters) will affect portions of the West Coast on Sunday and Monday. That’s where this week’s Sunday night and Monday night games will be played. Currently, it’s looking like rain and high winds could affect Colt-49ers tonight in Santa Clara, with rain also in Seattle on Monday night for Saints-Seahawks.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Get your towels ready.

“We’ve had the wet ball stuff going,” Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters. “We’ve played there before in inclement weather, certainly it sounds like more. I think the wind is a big factor here. The rain can be. We talk about it every day. You understand how your game shifts oftentimes, it’s not unusual for the weather. We’re seeing the same forecast [as you guys] every day.”

Perhaps things will clear up in time for the Sunday and Monday night games, but right now, it’s not looking very good.