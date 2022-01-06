Cris Carter Predicts Ohio State’s Next ‘Great’ Wide Receiver

This year’s Rose Bowl afforded some interesting opportunities for up-and-coming Ohio State wide receivers.

With Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave both opting out for the 2022 NFL Draft, some new faces burst onto the scene with a massive stage in the Buckeyes’ 48-45 win over Utah.

College football fans already knew about the elite talent of sophomore wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who lit up the game with a Rose Bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns. But it was an even younger Ohio State star who garnered his first nation-wide attention.

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., son of legendary NFL WR Marvin Harrison, finished the game with 71 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to this Rose Bowl contest, he had just five receptions in his entire collegiate career.

Pro Football Hall of Famer/former Ohio State wideout Cris Carter recognized the young receiver’s talent and dubbed him next up in Columbus.

“Next great one,” Carter wrote on Twitter.

Harrison Jr. joined the Buckeyes as a four-star recruit out of Philadelphia prior to the 2021 season. With so much talent ahead of him on the Ohio State roster, he appeared in just five contests this year.

Proving himself as a reliable option in the passing game, Harrison should see a much-increased role in 2022.