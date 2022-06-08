Cris Carter Story Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter is seen prior to the Camping World Kickoff between the Florida State Seminoles and the Mississippi Rebels at Camping World Stadium on September 5, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the NFL Throwback Twitter account published a video of former star wide receiver Cris Carter.

The video showed the longtime Minnesota Vikings star making ridiculous one-handed catch after ridiculous one-handed catch. It also came with a caption that had the NFL world talking.

"Best hands ever?" the account asked. Well, Carter saw the video and told an awesome story about what Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice once told him.

"Talked to @JerryRice this week, he said 'I wanted to catch the ball like Cris Carter' I rest my case," Carter said.

Carter's comment had the NFL world debating who had the best hands.

"Him, [Larry] Fitzgerald, [Randy] Moss best hands ever," one fan said.

"Ppl really thought one handed catches were new… CC put on a show pregame," another fan said.

Other pointed out that Odell Beckham Jr. consistently makes headlines with his insane catches, but Carter was doing it back in the day.

"Cris Carter was OBJ before OBJ," one fan said.

Does Cris Carter have the best hands of any NFL wide receiver past or present?