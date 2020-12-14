Fans Are Roasting Cris Collinsworth For His Awkward Comment

NFL fans are roasting longtime analyst Cris Collinsworth for his awkward comment on Sunday Night Football this evening.

Collinsworth, an Ohio native, appears to be in need of a geography lesson.

The longtime NFL analyst appears to think that Toronto is behind Niagara Falls (it is, just not nearly as close as Collinsworth seems to think).

“I didn’t know Toronto is right there! I had no idea!” Collinsworth said, seemingly seriously.

“Someone tell Chris Collinsworth: the tower on the left is Skylon Tower in Niagara Falls. Right is CN Tower. I can see how it’s confusing, as they’re both towers. But Toronto is 127kms from Buffalo… (78 miles on your side of the border,” one fan wrote.

Someone tell Chris Collinsworth: the tower on the left is Skylon Tower in Niagara Falls. Right is CN Tower. I can see how it's confusing, as they're both towers. But Toronto is 127kms from Buffalo… (78 miles on your side of the border).🤦🏼‍♀️#PITvsBUF

“If you ever get lost, don’t ask Chris Collinsworth for directions. He can see Toronto from Buffalo. He must have learned how to read a map from Sarah Palin,” another fan added.

If Collinsworth was just joking around, the joke doesn’t appear to have landed.

And, if he was being serious, someone at NBC needs to get him a map of Canada ASAP.