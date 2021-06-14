Cris Collinsworth Names NFL’s Most ‘Interesting’ Team

Cris Collinsworth has a somewhat surprising pick for the most “interesting” team in the National Football League this season.

According to the NBC Sunday Night Football analyst, the Chicago Bears are the league’s most interesting team right now.

“I’ve never talked so much about the Chicago Bears,” Collinsworth told Bears head coach Matt Nagy on an upcoming podcast episode.

Nagy will be joining Collinsworth on his podcast this week.

“The most interesting team in the NFL right now, the Chicago Bears. Head Coach Matt Nagy joins me Tuesday. Justin Fields has that great city pumped,” Collinsworth tweeted.

The Bears moved up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields.

The move to snag Fields has Bears fans pumped up for the 2021 season. However, it’s possible Andy Dalton – who signed with Chicago in free agency – will be the Week 1 starter. Still, Fields is very much the future of the position in Chicago.

Regardless, Bears fans are clearly excited for the future.

Chicago is scheduled to open the 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. The game between the Bears and the Rams will kick off on Sunday Night Football.