NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Tonight

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are on the call of the Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo is leading Kansas City, 17-10.

While the game has been good, as always is the case with Sunday Night Football – fans are taking to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth’s performance.

Collinsworth is one of the more-polarizing announcers in sports. Things are always heightened on social media, but fans seem to either love him or hate him.

Cris Collinsworth always says things like “Don’t tell me they don’t want to win this game” like anyone would ever say that. He’s always arguing with straw men! — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) October 11, 2021

Bills fans are convinced that Collinsworth is biased against their star quarterback, as well.

Even after that DIME, Cris Collinsworth STILL couldn’t compliment Josh Allen. What universe is he in?! 🤬 — Samantha Boron (@SamanthaBoron) October 11, 2021

Josh Allen could win a Super Bowl, cure cancer, and solve world hunger and Cris Collinsworth would still find a way to compliment Mahomes instead — Kristen (@KristenDonna) October 11, 2021

Fans are disagreeing with Collinsworth’s assessment of Allen, as well. He argued that Allen needs to scramble less, but not everyone agrees with that.

Cris Collinsworth says Allen needs to stop scrambling against the Chiefs. Listen, there is clearly some bad when he does it (intentional grounding), but he also makes some great throws in those scenarios. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) October 11, 2021

Of course, there’s one aspect of Collinsworth’s broadcast that everyone is a fan of – the pregame slide.

Wow. Cris still has it guys 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/WD0K2CyHgv — Basic PFTweet (@PFTCommenter) October 11, 2021

The Steelers are set to host the Seahawks in next week’s Sunday Night Football game.