NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight

NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night.

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are on the call of the Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo is leading Kansas City, 17-10.

While the game has been good, as always is the case with Sunday Night Football – fans are taking to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth’s performance.

Collinsworth is one of the more-polarizing announcers in sports. Things are always heightened on social media, but fans seem to either love him or hate him.

Bills fans are convinced that Collinsworth is biased against their star quarterback, as well.

Fans are disagreeing with Collinsworth’s assessment of Allen, as well. He argued that Allen needs to scramble less, but not everyone agrees with that.

Of course, there’s one aspect of Collinsworth’s broadcast that everyone is a fan of – the pregame slide.

The Steelers are set to host the Seahawks in next week’s Sunday Night Football game.

